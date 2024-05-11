Wrapped HBAR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $584,962.31 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $584,962.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.67635 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10649957 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

