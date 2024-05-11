WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$241.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$237.08.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE WSP traded up C$3.41 on Friday, reaching C$219.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$166.75 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$200.92.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.