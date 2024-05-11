WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$248.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$246.00 to C$248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$237.08.

WSP traded up C$3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$166.75 and a 1-year high of C$230.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$200.92.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

