XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Theodore J. Brombach Buys 3,417 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $24,363.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,770.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XFLT remained flat at $7.14 during midday trading on Friday. 416,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,156. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

