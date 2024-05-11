Xavier Urbain Sells 867 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LKQ by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 359,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

