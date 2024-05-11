Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,831. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

