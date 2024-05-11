Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 352,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.