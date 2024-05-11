Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.96. Xometry shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 344,305 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Xometry Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Xometry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

