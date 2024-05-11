Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHPS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

