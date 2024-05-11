XYO (XYO) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $103.76 million and $761,245.48 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.30 or 1.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00776321 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $927,720.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

