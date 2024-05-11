Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 13770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.53. The company has a market cap of C$131.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81.
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6222826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yellow Pages Announces Dividend
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Pages
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.