Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 13770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.53. The company has a market cap of C$131.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6222826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.