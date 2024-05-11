Ying Christina Liu Sells 68,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $12,698.40.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35.

CFLT stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

