Zapata Computing (ZPTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Zapata Computing Trading Down 3.3 %

Zapata Computing stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zapata Computing has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

