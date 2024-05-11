Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 26.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 947,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

