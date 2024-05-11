Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 530.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zeta Global by 37.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

