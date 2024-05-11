Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $19.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

