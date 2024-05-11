Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $1.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.21.

Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 221,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

