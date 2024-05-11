Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

