Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $46.15.
About Zijin Mining Group
