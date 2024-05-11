ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.