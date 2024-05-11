ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

