13,269 Shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 112.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

