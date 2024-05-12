1,675 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.