180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
180 Life Sciences Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $1.93 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 180 Life Sciences
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
