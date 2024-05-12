1,980 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 25.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,228 shares of company stock worth $3,530,955. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Plexus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

