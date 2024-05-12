22,520 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Lennar comprises approximately 1.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 828.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 308,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 275,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

