2,558 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
