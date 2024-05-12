342 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

GD stock opened at $296.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average of $265.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $297.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

