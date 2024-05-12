345 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 345 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,645,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.15 on Friday, reaching $787.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $732.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.92.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.