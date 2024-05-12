39,538 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 132.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

VNT stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

