6,000 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.42.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

