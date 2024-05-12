634 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

