812 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.7 %

DKNG opened at $43.27 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.