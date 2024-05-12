8,256 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 4,610,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

