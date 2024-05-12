8,562 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

RDVY stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

