88,799 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTRI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.