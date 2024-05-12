8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 8X8 by 210.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 230,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 49,208 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in 8X8 by 34.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

