9,214 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Spotify Technology comprises 0.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.60. The company had a trading volume of 943,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,685. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

