962,842 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,904,000. Fiserv makes up 0.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.16% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,357,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

