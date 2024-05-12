A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 9.1 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

AMRK stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.