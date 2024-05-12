Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Plans — Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:ABLLL)

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %

ABLLL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.52. 1,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35.

