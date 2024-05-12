AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at KeyCorp

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

ABCL stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

