Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.52

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.52 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 38,424 shares.

Access Intelligence Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £77.90 million, a PE ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.52.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

