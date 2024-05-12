Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $236,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.