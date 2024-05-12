Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.64.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
