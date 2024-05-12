ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Down 1.8 %

ACNB stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACNB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

