Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.