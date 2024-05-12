Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 685.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -218.2%.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $28.23 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AE
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Resources & Energy
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.