Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 685.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -218.2%.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $28.23 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.03 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AE

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.