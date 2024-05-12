Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 152.6% in April

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.59.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
