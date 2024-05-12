Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 152.6% in April

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

