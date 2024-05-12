Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.