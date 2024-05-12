Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 586.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,992,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $914.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

